Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UpHealth by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 300,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,233. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.