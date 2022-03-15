Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Shares of NYSE:UPH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 300,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,233. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About UpHealth (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
