Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. PJT Partners also posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.