Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to post sales of $839.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.75 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.