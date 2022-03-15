Zacks: Brokerages Expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SLGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

