Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.67 Million

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to post $47.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.34 million and the lowest is $47.22 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $208.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $239.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

WRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

