Zealium Price Hits $0.0008 (NZL)

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $14,682.05 and $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002334 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,567 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

