Zealium Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $13,779.48 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00364897 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,567 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.