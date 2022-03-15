Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0283 on Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded down 45% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Zero has a total market cap of $315,933.12 and approximately $147.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00355127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00073131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00092806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003703 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,179,591 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

