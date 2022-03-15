Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 135,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,388. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

