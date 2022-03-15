ZIMBOCASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,181.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $6,181.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.98 or 0.06693933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.22 or 1.00341291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040199 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

