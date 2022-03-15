Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

