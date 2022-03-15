ZKSwap Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.83 or 0.06683424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.37 or 0.99853079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

