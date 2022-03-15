ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $553,563.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.50 or 0.06626336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.48 or 1.00100115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040419 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 118,316,368 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.