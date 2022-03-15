Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

