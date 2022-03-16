$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.80 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 872,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

