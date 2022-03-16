$0.10 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 1,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

