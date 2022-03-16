$0.10 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,606. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

