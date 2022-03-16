$0.11 EPS Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

FCRD opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.