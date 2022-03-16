$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.
CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 1,174,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.