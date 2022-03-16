$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 1,174,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

