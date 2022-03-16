-$0.17 EPS Expected for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

BCTX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 264,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

