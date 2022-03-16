$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 35,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,196. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.