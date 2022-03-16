$0.19 EPS Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. New York Times posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,351. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in New York Times by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.