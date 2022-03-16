$0.23 EPS Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

HST stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.