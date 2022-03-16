$0.23 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,857. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

