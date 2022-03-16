-$0.26 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.24. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $259,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $223.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

