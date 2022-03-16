$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 4,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

