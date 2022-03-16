-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equillium.

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

EQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

