-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.57). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,418. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 174,290 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

