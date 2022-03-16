$0.35 EPS Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 178,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,640 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 7,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,295. The stock has a market cap of $772.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

