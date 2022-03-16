$0.40 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after buying an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after buying an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $23.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

