$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,602. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

