-$0.61 EPS Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $884.59 million, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,212 shares of company stock worth $2,960,755 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

