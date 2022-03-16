$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFCGet Rating) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFCGet Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 307,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,456. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

