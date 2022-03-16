$0.84 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 61,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

