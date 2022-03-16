$0.86 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 738,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,818,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.