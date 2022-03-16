$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.26. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. NetApp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,109,803. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

