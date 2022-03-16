$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.31. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 509.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $172.01. 118,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $203.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

