$1.34 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

