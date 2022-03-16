$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

