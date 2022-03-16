$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.48. Crocs reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,527. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.13. 107,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

