-$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.65). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,299,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. 303,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,618,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.