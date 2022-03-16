$103.31 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to post $103.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.51 million. Frontline reported sales of $107.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $566.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.