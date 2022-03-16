104,887 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.25% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

