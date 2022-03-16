11,719 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.