120,065 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

