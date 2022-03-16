125,218 Shares in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Kingswood Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWAC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

