$13.04 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.98 million to $13.10 million. Marchex reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $55.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

