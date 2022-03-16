$137.94 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will report $137.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.40 million. WesBanco reported sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $555.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $563.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $580.93 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $595.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

