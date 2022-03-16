$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.39 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.