1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after buying an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

